Hit or miss: Taylor Swift fans in utter disgust with her dressing sense

Taylor Swift is once again attracting social media frenzy – but this time for wrong reasons!

The pop queen was recently seen in Nobu to grab a meal, donning an all-black look. The singer-songwriter wore a sleek black coat and skirt with thigh high boots, pretty much sticking to her normal.

She completed the look with her iconic cat eye liner and perfect red lip yet the look was not compelling enough for the social media fam.

The appearance quickly grabbed attention for two reasons; her dainty “infinity ring” that sparked engagement rumours and her over all look.

As soon as the pictures of her recent outing went viral, the fans were quick to react.

The social media has initiated a new debate suggesting the Lover crooner to change her “stylist.”

"She needs a new stylist."

Another added that they are bored of her same “predictable” fit.

Third added resembling her outfit with road map: "It’s so sad how much she can’t dress. I think it’s just the vibes. Simple outfit, but on her it’s automatically giving Bridge and Tunnel."

Some hated her boots, noting, "Those boots should be illegal, adding, “Please get a new stylist! This is a horror show."

"Taylor, my love, buy a stylist, please. I'm begging," further comments read.

Not just that, the comments were so rigid that they seriously “begged” the Gorgeous crooner to work on her “wardrobe.”

“Her wardrobe is awful! Mini skirts with chains to football games. Yeah you need a new stylist orCommon sense how to dress! No jealousy here I’ve been an attractive female gotten attention and don’t care about being rich!”

This was Swift’s first outing of 2025!