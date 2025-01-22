Sarah Ferguson makes shocking confession about life with Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson seemingly hinted at her difficult life with Prince Andrew during an interview discussing mental health challenges.

The Duchess of York, who is no longer in marriage with the Duke, compared his 'sad' father, Major Ronald Ferguson, to the father of her children.

The former royal couple, residing in the Royal Lodge, often cherished their bond as they maintained friendship despite their divorce.

In conversation with The Sunday Times, Sarah opened up about her father's mental health struggles.

The Duchess recalled that she became a "carer" of her dad after her sister Jane moved to Australia.

Sarah revealed that his father was "profoundly sad and struggling for many years," however, he never thought of seeking help.

Surprisingly, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie left fans in shock by saying, "I was left to look after a sad man, which is sort of what I'm doing now."

It is important to note that Sarah suffered a huge setback during the last days of 2024 as she had to step out from the Royal family's Christmas celebrations due to her ex-partner's spy scandal and back-to-back controversies.