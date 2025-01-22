BTS’ J Hope debuts new song ‘LV Bag’ during Paris FW25 show

BTS J Hope teases new song 'LV Bag' on collaboration with Don Toliver

J Hope is making headlines after his new song LV Bag debuted during the Louis Vuitton FW25 show in Paris.

On Tuesday, January 21, the BTS star sent fans into a frenzy with a teaser of his latest song in collaboration with Don Toliver, produced by Pharell Wiliams.

The new song started playing in the background as Pharrell made rounds around the stage, greeting first-row attendees, including J Hope, Travis Scott, and Bradley Cooper, as the fashion show was about to conclude.

Though the song was solely made for the show, fans have been rooting for an official release since the videos went viral.

Before the LV Bag teaser, J Hope, 30, hinted at his upcoming music earlier this year at the Beginning of a New Dream video on his with the cryptic caption "New music on the way 2025. 03." signalling that new music was on the horizon for March.

The LV Bag teaser was released recently, prompting fans to anticipate that it might be the upcoming release.

If so, it would mark J Hope's first track since completing his mandatory military service in October 2024.

Shortly after the Tuesday surprise from the event, JUNG HOSEOK and J Hope trended on X, formerly Twitter.