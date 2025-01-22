Chris Brown goes after Warner Bros over sexual assault claims

Chris Brown has launched a $500 million defamation lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery over the documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence.

The Sensational rapper alleges the documentary's producers intentionally included false and discredited allegations of sexual assault and evidence tampering from an unreliable source.

The documentary, released in October, examines accusations of domestic violence and sexual assault against Brown, including a 2022 lawsuit from a Jane Doe claiming he raped her on Sean Combs' yacht. Although the lawsuit was dismissed, it can be refiled.

Brown's lawsuit asserts that producers disregarded evidence disproving the claims, promoting false information instead.

His attorney, Levi McCathern, emphasised that the case is about upholding the truth and that the producers' actions not only harm the American singer-songwriter’s reputation but also undermine the credibility of genuine survivors of violence.

The suit also asserts that Brown “has never been found guilty of any sex related crime (rape, sexual battery, sexual assault, etc.) but this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser.”

The lawsuit also names several people as defendants who appeared in the documentary, and says “a portion” of the $500 million “will be donated to survivors of sexual abuse” if Brown prevails.