Christina Haack burns ex’s memory after going official with new beau

Christina Haack offers a glimpse from her tattoo removal procedure

Christina Haack is adamant about burning all memories of her ex, Josh Hall, as she rekindled her love life with a new flame.

On Tuesday, January 21, Haack, 41, posted a glimpse of his tattoo removal procedure on her Instagram stories.

The video that shows the expert eliminating the infinity symbol tattoo from her wrist with a tattoo removal machine was set to Sabrina Carpenter’s Feather in the background.

In addition to the subtle dig at her estranged husband with Sabrina's song about cutting things off with a toxic ex, Haack wrote, "4th times a charm (when it comes to tattoo removal)" over the video.

"Burns so good [victory sign emoji]," she added in the white text box before thanking her tattooist for "always taking great care of me [red heart emoji]."

The second tattoo removal update comes a month after Haack shared that she was done removing a tattoo on her left ring finger.

Moreover, recently, Haack subtly went Instagram official with her new love interest, Christopher Larocca.

Taking over to her Instagram stories, the Christina on the Coast star reshared her new boyfriend's post on Saturday, January 18.

The snapshot featured a seemingly his-and-hers cocktail placed on a counter of a bar.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE confirmed that Haack is now dating the Network Connex CEO and president after the two were spotted together on Tuesday, January 14, at Los Angeles International Airport.