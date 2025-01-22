Prince Harry receives 'huge' offer from UK after King's message to Trump

Prince Harry received a 'huge' settlement offer from the UK after his father King Charles sent a personal message of congratulations to the newly inaugurated President of the US Donald Trump.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex filed a case against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group over alleged unlawful information gathering.

The seven-day trial began in the London High Court on Tuesday, however, it got delayed as both parties asked for more time to settle the matter.

Now, as per Royal News Network, the Duke has been offered a huge offer by the News Group Newspapers to settle the legal matter. But, it appears that Harry is keen to carry on his lawsuit.

The source said, "Just to add greater context, the News Group Newspapers just screwed Prince Harry over. They have offered him a huge settlement, which could be seen as a "win" for Harry, but it’s not."

The royal expert stated that Harry is reluctant to accept the offer because he "wanted to prove media wrongdoing." However, "even if he wins, he will have to cover their legal costs as well as his own."

"If he settles, he’ll try to play it as a victory, but it undermines his campaign against the media as it looks like he just wanted the money and a larger payout than his brother," the report stated.

The news network further shared on X that Harry is in a "lose/lose" situation.

Notably, Harry got a lucrative offer after the King extended warm greetings to Trump to strengthen ties between the UK and the US.