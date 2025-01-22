Kensington Palace issues update about Prince William: ‘Life-changing’

Prince William marked a significant milestone as Kensington Palace released a statement.

The future king stepped out on Tuesday for a special royal engagement for a charity he holds close to his heart.

Honouring the lessons taught to him by his late mother Princess Diana, William has been working towards ending homelessness in the UK with his initiative, Homewards, and by supporting charities.

Once such foundation, Centrepoint, has been helping young people, who have been forced onto the streets.

They support people, from aged 16 to 25, and not only offer them a home but also education, activities, employment and counselling opportunities.

The Palace shared some highlights from the event organised by the BoxWise Foundation, which gives disadvantaged kids sporting opportunities. William was also put through the drills as he donned boxing gloves and practiced alongside the young people.

“Meeting young people supported by @centrepointuk here in Ealing today and celebrating 20 years being Patron of this amazing charity,” the message read.

“Since its creation, Centrepoint has worked together with countless young people to help rebuild their lives, offering not just a home, but access to education, employment, and counselling,” it continued. “The stories and personal experiences shared today highlight the life-changing work happening here.”