Ryan Gosling eyes role in Shawn Levy’s movie

Ryan Gosling is on his way to explore star galaxy – far away!

The Barbie famed Ken is in talks to acquire the lead role in Star Wars under the helm of Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

Director Levy has been secretly working on a new Star Wars film for over two years, collaborating with writer Jonathan Tropper since July 2024.

The duo previously teamed up on This Is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project. Levy will produce the standalone movie under his 21 Laps banner, alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

While details about the film's plot remain under wraps, sources confirm it will be a self-contained story within the Star Wars universe.

The Fall Guy star's potential involvement in Levy's Star Wars film could shake up the director's plans.

Levy was reportedly eyeing a boy band movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but Gosling's interest may push the Star Wars project to the forefront.

With Gosling, 44, on board, the film's production timeline could be accelerated. Meanwhile, the next Star Wars installment, The Mandalorian and Grogu, is already in the pipeline, set for a May 22, 2026 release.