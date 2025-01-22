Tish, Brandi Cyrus lowkey shade Miley Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’ mother and sister on ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’ mother and sister, Tish Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus seemingly took a subtle jab at the pop star's ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Tish and Brandi appeared to take a subtle jab at Liam, during the latest episode of their Sorry We’re Stoned podcast.

The conversation, centered on their fondness for Australian men, particularly Brandi’s new boyfriend Matt, seemed to carry an underlying dig at Liam.

Brandi, while gushing about Matt, commented, “Men are trash,” adding, “They’re all just garbage. Men are just so f--king dense but there’s a couple of good ones out there I guess, and I think I’ve found one, so we love that for me.”

Tish, echoing the sentiment, shared her optimism about Matt, saying, “He’s Australian. I’m not gonna rag on American men but Australian men are just different.”

Brandi quickly interjected, “Well, not all of them,” prompting Tish to agree, “Oh, that’s true.” The duo burst into laughter before Tish steered the conversation away by saying, “Moving on from that subject.”

Listeners of the podcast, affectionately referred to as Stoners by Tish and Brandi, quickly caught on to the possible shade directed at Liam Hemsworth.

One fan commented on YouTube, “The way they called out Liam Hemsworth,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

While neither Tish nor Brandi has publicly criticized Liam, Miley has spoken about the challenging period during her marriage to him from 2018 to 2020, describing it as a dark time in her life.

“There’s an idea that during the Younger Now era, I was pure,” Miley, 32,shared with Rolling Stone in 2020.

“‘She’s got a man. She’s living in a house playing wife.’ Dude, I was way more off my path at that time than any of the times before where my sanity was being questioned.”