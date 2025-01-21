Demi Moore, Andrew Garfield ignite romance rumours

Fans react to the new rumoured pairing

The Substance actress Demi Moore has reportedly found a new romance in life.

Recently, at the Golden Globes Award the 62-year-old was snapped having a flirtatious moment with the Spider-Man actor, Andrew Garfield.

One of the videos circulating on social media showcases the two having moment at the event.

The clip showed Andrew telling something to Demi while holding hands. However, her face is not visible in the video, but she can be seen closely listening to the We Live in Time actor as they looked each other eye to eye.

The video caught immediate attention on the internet sparking speculations of the two having a secret romance.

Fans are extremely excited over this new pairing and they are hoping that the speculations turn out to be true.

One of them wrote: "Please, God, let this be true! We need something positive and sexy to live among all the ugly things in the world!"

Another expressed excitement by saying: "What is happening? This is just wonderful!"

Keeping in mind, Moore’s relationship history, it might turn out true.

The Indecent Proposal actress was previously married to Ashton Kutcher, who was 15 years younger than her.