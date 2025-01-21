Sarah Michelle Gellar shuts down hopes for 'Buffy' comeback

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently made surprising waves with a cheeky remark about reprising her role as Buffy Summers in most hit Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

While her fans have long hoped for the revival, Gellar joked that she’d need “a lot of plastic surgery” to take on the iconic role once more.

While talking to WHO magazine, she shared: "I would need a lot of plastic surgery because I don't think I look like a teenager (laughs).”

"I don't know if I would approach playing her any differently really. Buffy is such a beautiful character. That never changes, but I think they will get someone younger if she does come back. But if people think that I can still save the world and kick butt, I'm OK with that!” she added.

The actress was asked where she finds that character now, to which she replied: "I'm asked that a lot but I'm still not really sure. I like to think she's living a good life, a peaceful life, without having to do all the slaying she used to. But I'm happy with how we ended things with Buffy.”

“I loved playing her and I feel proud of what she stood for, what she still stands for. She wasn't just the girlfriend or the token female - all things we take for granted in film and television now. I feel like Buffy was a part of that positive change."

Sarah, who has two kids with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., has rewatched the show with family and feels incredibly "proud" of the role that undoubtedly changed her life.