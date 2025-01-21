Prince William celebrates milestone as Harry's court battle intensifies

Prince William has made a surprising decision as he stepped out in London for a royal engagement amid Prince Harry's legal battle at the High Court in London.

The Prince of Wales visited Centrepoint's Ealing service, marking a significant milestone as he celebrates 20 years as Patron of the homeless charity.

The heir to the British throne's appearance came on Tuesday, the same day the Duke of Sussex's trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN) began.

Prince William has a longstanding commitment to supporting young people experiencing homelessness through the organisation.

The facility offers comprehensive support services, including employment opportunities, education access and counselling to help residents build independent futures.

During his visit, the prince met with young residents to hear about their experiences and how Centrepoint has helped them rebuild their lives. William also joined in sports activities at the service, including boxing and table football.

Centrepoint serves as a key advisor to The Royal Foundation, providing guidance on both the design and ongoing development of the homelessness programme.

It comes as Harry's trial has suffered a second delay on its first day at the High Court. The Duke has not travelled to London for the first day of the case but will return to the UK in February to appear in the witness box.