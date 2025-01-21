Buckingham Palace shares exciting photos as Prince Harry set to return

King Charles III's office has delighted royal fans with heartwarming post about Duchess Sophie's latest outing amid reports of Prince Harry's return to the UK.

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked ecstatic during sweet royal engagement as she stepped out just a day after celebrating her milestone birthday.

Princess Louise Windsor's mother left onlookers stunned with her chic appearance as she visited Dogs for Autism in Alton to learn about the impact of assistance dogs on people's lives for her first royal engagement since turning 60.

At the charity's Training Centre, Sophie met with several dogs and their partners who shared their experiences with the royal. She also observed demonstrations from trainee assistance dogs Buddy, Jack, and Finn.

A highlight of the visit was meeting Louis, a 9-week-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the newest member of the team. The royal learned about Louis' background.

The post comes amid reports that the Duke has rejected King Charles III's offer to stay at the Palace during his upcoming trip to London, where he would appear in the High Court in his case against a British Newspaper group.