Justin Bieber clears the air about 'unfollowing' wife Hailey in stern statement

Justin Bieber has finally reacted to the ongoing conspiracy surrounding his divorce with wife Hailey Bieber.
Some social media users witnessed Hailey being unfollowed from Justin’s Instagram account.
This made fans and followers suspicious if the couple is still together or not.
They started pouring in their reactions on social media saying: “Is this the modern way of announcing a breakup.”
However, some of the 30-year-old singer admirers were concerned as they wrote: “Wow didn’t see this one coming.”
To clear the air, the Baby singer has released an official statement through his IG story stating that somebody else unfollowed the Rhode CEO from his account.
"Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife”, wrote Bieber. He continued: "S*** is getting suss out here."
Earlier today, it was spotted that many of Sorry singer’s friends and family members were cut off from his social media including his lovely wife and former manager Scooter Braun.
Not just that, former partner Selena Gomez was also unfollowed from Justin’s account.
