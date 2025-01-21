Justin Bieber leaves fans concerned after major life-changing event

Justin and Haliey Bieber enjoyed a skiing trip in Aspen.

Justin Bieber has left fans shocked and questioning the status of his marriage after he made an unusual move on his Instagram account, leaving them concerned.

While he’s enjoying a snow filled skiing trip in Aspen, Colorado, his fans noticed that the 30-year-old pop sensation had unfollowed his wife Hailey Bieber on the social media platform, and left them wondering if something major happened between them on the trip.

Speculation about their marriage grew after he also unfollowed Stephen Baldwin, and posted a photo of a bong.

This abrupt and shocking stunt by the Ghost singer has left admirers stunned with confusion and took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where they discussed the unusual matter with other users.

Many fans expressed their disappointment and disbelief posting, "Wow. There’s no way!"

"'Nobody is safe," one shared.

Another stated, "Things are getting spicy, it is now Instagram official."

Justin’s Instagram unfollowing spree, including his father-in-law, ignited speculation about marital trouble with Hailey. However fans pointed out that she never followed her father either.

Several of his diehard admirers also acknowledged that the pair are still on their trip in Aspen, which meant that things are "fine" between them and all this investigation into their lives is for nothing.

Some believe that he did this by accident as he still follows Rhode.

One admirer called out others by saying, "How jobless do you have to be to notice this."

However, in a now deleted Instagram story, the pop-star clarified that someone else had gotten access to his account which explains the unfollowing.