Kylie Jenner anxious over Timothée Chalamet’s non-committal attitude

Kylie Jenner is concerned because of Timothée Chalamet, who is not ready for long-term commitment.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the model tried her best not to show any reaction to his player attitude amongst his friends

Kylie, who was seen at A Complete Unknown Golden Globes after party, also knows that anytime she’s not right by his side, there are women throwing themselves at him, according to an insider.

Kylie, who sparked romance speculations in 2023 with Timothée, has always showed support to her beau’s acting career.

The source mentioned, “It’s extra tough because he’s this huge movie star so it’s not just average women that he’s crossing paths with.”

Interestingly, Kylie might feel threatened after the Wonka actor surrounded by gorgeous actresses and models.

Another source pointed out that Timothée was like a “kid in a candy store”.

“There’s a double-edged sword to his extreme jump in popularity over the past year,” remarked an insider.

The source mentioned that women never say no to Timothée and are totally open to no-strings-attached brief encounters. Temptation is everywhere.

“Kylie’s been coping with it by giving the actor strict rules, when they’re apart he has to check in with her and she’s even got him sharing his location so that she can keep track of where is,” shared an insider.

Meanwhile, the source opened up that Kylie wouldn’t think of cheating on Timothée but little did she know that the actor is a “raging player”.

“Kylie is living in a state of anxiety most of the time because she’s so worried about losing him,” added an insider.