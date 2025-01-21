Heath Ledger was NOT the first choice for 'Joker' in 'The Dark Knight'?

Heath Ledger won an Oscar for Joker 13-months after his death

Christopher Nolan did not think of Heath Ledger first while looking out for an actor to play 'Joker' in The Dark Knight.

Ledger ultimately played the evil character in the 2008 Batman movie. However, the actor died the same year after portraying the role.

Thirteen months after his tragic demise, the 28-year-old received an Oscar for Joker in the category of 'Best Supporting Actor'.

It has been found out that Nolan reached out The Brutalist actor initially and spoke to him about the pivotal role.

However, Adrien Brody was very much interested in portraying it, but he did not reach close enough to bag the DC antagonist.

Even though, Brody missed the opportunity of bagging his 'dream role', he still thinks the late actor did a phenomenal job.

“It was a role that I felt very suited to do. I mean, I think Heath did such a remarkable job in that movie, and it was indelible, and such beautiful work”, he explained while speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast.

During the chat, the 51-year-old was asked if he would want to feature in a comic book movie or if he is still interested in depicting 'Joker' on screen someday.

Adrien expressed: “If I was presented with an opportunity to play an interesting character with a filmmaker that elevated me and gave me space to do something vastly different, in that world, it sounds amazing.”

The supervillain of the Gotham city has been played by numerous actors including Cesar Romero and Jack Nicholson, but Ledger’s performance stands out of them all.