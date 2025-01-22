Justin Baldoni makes shocking appearance amid Blake Lively lawsuit battle

Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against American actress Blake Lively.

Actor and director Justin Baldoni found himself a new distraction amid the fierce legal battle with actress Blake Lively.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old star, who is being sued by the Gossip Girl star for alleged sexual harassment and creating a hostile environment during the production of their film It Ends With Us, was spotted enjoying quality time with his family on a beach in Maui, Hawaii.

He was photographed flaunting his toned abs and sculpted physique as he played in the waves with his wife Emily and their two children, nine-year-old daughter Maiya, and seven-year-old son Maxwell.

Before his arrival in Hawaii, Justin addressed his $400 million lawsuit against Blake, when he was seen with his family at the LAX airport as he was leaving Los Angeles, on Friday morning.

In his legal action, he accused the 37-year-old actress, her husband Ryan Reynolds and her publicist Leslie Soane, for trying to tarnish his reputation and defamation after the release of their hit film.

However, the Jane the Virgin actor paid no heed to the legal battle during his vacation with his family, and enjoyed the pleasant weather, soaking up the sun in blue swimming shorts.