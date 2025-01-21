Justin Beiber cuts off ex-Selena Gomez after unfollowing wife Hailey on IG

Fans are suggesting multiple theories after Justin Bieber's latest move

Justin Bieber has been making headlines after it was witnessed that he unfollowed wife Hailey Bieber on Instagram.

His shocking move made fans concerned for the singer as they started speculating that his marriage with Hailey might be heading towards a divorce.

As one of the social media users wrote: “Is this the modern way of announcing a breakup.”

Meanwhile, another mentioned “Wow didn’t see this one coming.”

Amid all the divorce rumours, the Baby singer just made another surprising move by unfollowing his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez on social media.

Suddenly, the fan theories have taken another direction suggesting that this might be PR stunt with an aim to seek attention for his new album.

"Attention seeking behavior. Pr stunt to promote his album. Both of them”, wrote one user.

One critic explained: “I think he did it on purpose to make some noise.”

"Justin Bieber unfollowing Hailey and Selena? Bold move—Instagram drama is the new ‘One Less Lonely Girl.’ #UnfollowGate”, another fan wrote on X.

Bieber and Gomez broke up in 2018 after dating for several on-off years.

Soon after parting with her, the 30-year-old tied the knot with the Rhode CEO, with whom he also shares a son named, Jack Blue Bieber.