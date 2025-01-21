Travis Scott steps up to aid LA wildfire victims with big donation

Hollywood rapper Travis Scott powerful performance at the National Championship game captures heart

Travis Scott, American rapper and singer, has made a major contribution to wildfire relief efforts in California.

According to the reports, Travis announced he would donate all net proceeds from his newly released song and related merchandise to the Direct Relief California Wildfire Response Fund.

This comes after Travis attended the premiere of his new song 4x4 at the College Football Playoff National Championship

The wildfires have caused severe destruction across California, claiming at least 27 lives, displacing thousands, and damaging entire communities.

In response, Scott is using his influence to help those affected. His merchandise includes items honoring Los Angeles first responders, along with a CD single for 4x4.

Scott's donation comes as California faces the aftermath of these devastating fires. The Direct Relief Fund will provide crucial medical assistance and support to those impacted, including displaced families and wildlife affected by the flames.

Moreover, other celebrities like Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and bands like The Eagles and Metallica have also made significant contributions to aid recovery.

On the other hand, Travis Scott's involvement follows his powerful performance at the National Championship game, where he was joined by the Morehouse College marching band.

His song 4x4 continues to gain attention, not only for its musical impact but also for its role in supporting wildfire recovery.