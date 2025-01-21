Pregnant Princess Beatrice makes big decision for family

Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in spring 2025, has made her choice after King Charles gave his final word.

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been in discussions amongst the senior working royals as to what the future entails for the two sisters.

Previously, Daily Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle shared King Charles wants to keep his nieces Beatrice and Eugenie “close” to him but that doesn’t not automatically mean that they would be given prominent roles.

Meanwhile, the King is also in an ongoing rift with his shamed brother Andrew, especially after her recent spy scandal that seemingly caused a national security issue. Amid the messy royal drama, Beatrice decided on what her focus will be on this year.

It is understood that Beatrice is keeping herself away from the royal drama and take care of her health as she prepares for a new addition in the family.

As far as the royal role is concerned, palace insiders previously revealed that she “might help out at things occasionally” but “it’s not a phased introduction into royal duties — it’s just her supporting the family.”

Beatrice’s recently appeared alongside Eugenie and mom Fergie to promote a charity as they celebrated Teenage Cancer Trust’s amazing fundraisers.

It remains to be seen if Beatrice would eventually change her mind after she welcomes her second child.