Duchess Sophie earns praise as ‘good boss’ amid Meghan bullying claims

Duchess Sophie appears to have a good rapport with her team and the people she works with given the high praise she received.

The Duchess of Edinburgh celebrated her 60th birthday on Monday and received delightful birthday greetings from King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

To mark the milestone moment, a photoshoot was conducted for the royal, which was then shared by the royal family, revealing stunning portraits of Sophie.

The photographer behind the significant shoot was the London-based Christina Ebenezer, a rising talent that Sophie was keen on promoting.

Ebenezer, who is a Nigerian, shared a rare behind-the-seen snap from shoot and showered compliments to the beloved royal. She lauded Sophie for making the environment welcoming for her, showing signs of a good leader.

“After admiring two portraits I photographed of Letitia Wright & Michaela Coel at the National Portrait Gallery, The Duchess wanted to collaborate and be captured in a different light for this new chapter of life,” Ebenezer wrote. “We had a very relaxed day taking these at her home – her and the team created a very welcoming atmosphere. My favourite part was definitely working together on outfit choices.”

The admiration for Sophie comes as Meghan Markle is once again gripped by scathing claims from former employees accusing the Duchess of Sussex for bullying.

In recently-published cover story by Vanity Fair, a source shared that was “really, really, really awful” and “very painful” working with Meghan.

Insiders shared that Prince Harry’s wife would adapt of a “Mean Girls teenager” behaviour as she would “undermine” you, including talking behind your back. It’s gnawing at your sense of self.”

The update also comes amid resurfaced claims that Meghan snubbed late Queen Elizabeth’s recommendation to take Sophie as a mentor to guide her through adjusting into the royal life.

Sophie, with her years of experience, was seen as the perfect figure to offer support and advice. But, Meghan rejected and chose to rely on husband, Prince Harry, albeit regretting that choice now.