K-drama fever: 2024 top picks you don't want to miss

K-dramas is becoming a primary source of entertainment in every household with its rising popularity!

The thing that makes these dramas more likeable and favorable is their swoon worthy romance and timely humour. Being not high budgeted and not including some of the industry notables, some of the 2024 dramas are really loved by a larger audience.

If your new to K-world, let this guide help you to diversify the K-drama universe with some of the top-notch picks of 2024.

1. Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner, a melodrama, that revolves around Byeon Woo-seok and Kim Hye-yoon is based on a web novel titled Tomorrow's Best, which was also serialized as a webtoon by illustrator Doong Doong.

When top star Ryoo Seon-jae tragically takes his own life, his devoted fan Im Sol is transported back in time to their high school days.

Determined to change the course of events, Im Sol sets out to protect Ryoo Seon-jae, sparking a fantastical romance that brings together two souls who were meant to be.

2. Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born

Under Jung Ji-in's masterful direction, Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born is a thematically ambitious series that explores Korean cultural tradition, fandom, artistry, trauma, and identity.

Despite criticisms of erasing queer storylines, the show remains a uniquely queer, women-centric world that stood out on television in 2024.

3. Love in the Big City

Love in the Big City faced intense backlash on multiple fronts. The trailer sparked homophobic outrage in Korea, leading to censorship.

Internationally, some viewers unfavorably compared the drama to a 2024 film adaptation and traditional BL dramas, highlighting differing expectations for queer storytelling.

4. A Shop For Killers

A Shop For Killers, a gripping 8-episode action drama, is a standout example of K-drama's genre diversity.

With its non-linear storytelling, stylish visuals, and expert acting, the series follows Jeong Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun) as she navigates a complex web of assassination and revenge, rooted in her troubled past.

5. Pyramid Game

Pyramid Game follows Seong Soo-ji (Kim Ji-yeon), a transfer student at elite Baekyeon Girls' High School, where a sinister app-based game has taken hold.

The game ranks students by popularity, with winners wielding power and losers facing brutal bullying. Soo-ji must choose: play the game or destroy it.