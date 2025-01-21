Prince Harry releases meaningful statement as UK legal battle takes new turn

Prince Harry has made a meaningful statement as his legal battle against British newspaper group went to trial at the High Court in London on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex, along with former senior lawmaker Tom Watson, is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged unlawful activities carried out by journalists and private investigators working for its papers.

Harry's case takes a new turn as he seemingly rejected the narrative of earning money from this, saying that his mission is not money but to get to the truth, after other claimants settled cases to avoid the risk of a multi-million pound legal bill that could be imposed even if they won in court but had rejected NGN's offer.

King Charles III's younger son Harry, who's set to appear as a witness himself in February, said last month: "One of the main reasons for seeing this through is accountability, because I'm the last person that can actually achieve that."

According to reports, NGN has paid out hundreds of millions of pounds to victims of phone-hacking and other unlawful information gathering by the News of the World, and settled more than 1,300 lawsuits involving celebrities, politicians, well-known sports figures and ordinary people who were connected to them or major events.

Prince Harry's lawyers, in earlier court documents, claimed that the Duke's older brother Prince William had also settled his own case against the group in 2020 for "a very large sum of money".