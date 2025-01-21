Duchess Sophie breaks away from royal tradition for meaningful initiative

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is starting to make waves as she embraces her position in the royal family.

The royal, who marked her milestone 60th birthday on Monday, seems to be taking inspiration from Prince William and Kate Middleton, even if it means to step away from a royal tradition.

Buckingham Palace released photos from a special photoshoot conducted for Sophie ahead of her birthday. In a message accompanying the post, King Charles team noted that the Duchess has a “renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come.”

True to her word, Sophie made a meaningful decision when it came to picking out a photographer, apart from the seasoned celebrity and royal photographers.

London-based, Nigerian photographer Christina Ebenezer was chosen for the task, who had been professionally celebrated as a British Fashion Council New Wave Creative and a Forbes 30 Under 30 Arts & Culture Leader.

It is understood that Sophie was not only interested in Ebenezer’s style of photography but she also wanted to support a rising female talent for a milestone moment in her life.

Princess Kate has also been known to promote local and affordable brands for big occasions. During the pandemic, Kate used her style in a number of clever ways, by choosing indie brands over fashion giants.

Meanwhile, William has also been known to support local companies via his homewards programme and bring a spotlight on businesses.