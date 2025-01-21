Justin Baldoni gets ‘amazing’ support amid Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni decides to give his opinion on ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us costar Blake Lively.

In a brief interview with TMZ, the 40-year-old director of Five Feet Apart stated that he was relying on his "faith" in addition to his "amazing friends and family."

Baldoni, his wife Emily Baldoni, and one of their kids were seen strolling through LAX in the video.

The video was released shortly after Baldoni launched a lawsuit of his own against Lively, 37, in December 2024. On the set of their movie, It Ends With Us, the former Gossip Girl star accused Baldoni of acting improperly.

According to Age of Adrenaline star , his activities eventually prompted an all-hands staff meeting where he was subjected to stringent guidelines.

According to Lively's lawsuit, Baldoni was forbidden from giving her naked pictures of women, asking about their weight, and talking about his genitalia following the encounter.

Also prohibited from "adding s*x scenes, o**l s*x, or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project" were demands of the former Jane the Virgin star.

Additionally, Lively charged that Baldoni was planning a "smear campaign" to damage her reputation.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress's allegations were rebutted by Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's lawyer, who described them as "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious."

During an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show on January 7, Freedman also talked about Lively's lawsuit and declared his intention to "sue [Lively] into oblivion."

“Wait ‘til you see this lawsuit,” Freedman said.

“It’s all going to be based on evidence, and it’s not going to be just a lawsuit. It’s going to be the kind of lawsuit that is full of evidence, admissions and documents that prove exactly what she did and how she bullied her way through the process to take over the movie and used her PR people to try and destroy Justin.”