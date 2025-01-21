Lamar Odem breaks silence after surprise reunion with Khloe Kardashian

The reunion is teased on the trailer for 'The Kardashians' season 6

Lamar Odom is pulling back the curtain on his emotional reunion with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, as teased in the The Kardashians season 6 trailer.

Their first meeting in years, filmed for the Hulu show, was orchestrated by mutual friend Malika Haqq.

During an interview on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Lamar revealed that Malika approached him during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

“She came to me and said, ‘Lamar, I think it’s time for you and Khloé to meet. It’s been years,’” he shared. Encouraged by her, Lamar visited Khloé at her Hidden Hills home, bearing red roses.

Unaware that the reunion would be filmed, Lamar said, “And I went there, and there were cameras there, and I was like, ‘Oh, all right.’ It’s cool, I understand it.”

While Lamar expressed that being Khloé’s friend would be “a blessing,” he emphasised they’re not rekindling their romance. “You know, so much time has passed, and people have changed — for the better,” he said.

Khloé echoed similar sentiments in a confessional during the trailer, saying, “I honestly think timing is everything,” before showing her mom Kris Jenner tearfully calling Lamar “the love of her life.”

Their complicated history includes a whirlwind marriage in 2009, a split in 2013, and Khloé caring for Lamar after his 2015 overdose. Now, both seem to be in a place of reflection and growth.

Catch The Kardashians season 6 premiering February 6 on Hulu.