Why Wicked stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo never auditioned together?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, two main leads of the hit musical fiction, may be bringing Wicked to life on the big screen but surprisingly, they both never auditioned together for the movie.

The 38-year-old star, without a doubt, one of the brightest stars of entertainment world. She has wowed the audiences in Harriet, The Color Purple on Broadway, and as Aretha Franklin in Genius.

Erivo and Ariana Grande really turned millions of heads with their colorful and emotional press tour. Their energy helped the movie break records, earning $112.5 million in its opening weekend and a massive $682 million worldwide.

Wicked, released on November 22, 2024, has made it the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation ever in Box Office.

During her recent exclusive interview with Entertainment World, Erivo got candid about her working experience with her co-star Grande and shared that they didn’t get the chance to audition together for the flick.

The interviewer asked her: "It still blows my mind that throughout the audition process that you and Ariana never actually auditioned together. So when did you get to meet her? What was that first meeting like?"

To answer their question, the actress said, "I met her after we'd been cast, and the moment we'd been cast, both of us reached out."

"We sent each other flowers, and we should have known that that was a good sign. And then we said we should meet, we should sit, we should chill and connect. I invited her over to my house and we sat on my floor and we had tea and talked for hours. And we just hit it off," she added.

Moreover, Ariana Grande and Cythina Erivo’s bond got naturally stronger than ever, as they have now stepped into their iconic roles, proving that true chemistry on and off screen cant be forced.