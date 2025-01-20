Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh: A Journey of dedication and resilience in Royal family

The late Queen Elizabeth II was said to share a special bond with Sophie

Over the past 25 years, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has worked quietly yet tirelessly to carve her place within the British Royal Family.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond recently shed light on Sophie’s transition from a successful public relations career to her royal role, describing the process as both challenging and admirable.

Speaking to GB News, Bond remarked, 'She’s very practical and down-to-earth. Sophie often drives herself to engagements and even handles her own hair and makeup—something not commonly seen among other royals.'

Bond highlighted Sophie’s early experiences within the royal fold, noting that she was one of the first royal girlfriends permitted to stay at Buckingham Palace. “Integrating into such a unique and complex family wasn’t easy,” Bond explained.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was said to share a special bond with Sophie, reportedly viewing her as a “second daughter.” Sophie’s relationship with other senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, is equally warm and supportive.

Despite any celebrations marking her achievements or milestones, Sophie remains dedicated to her royal duties. Her upcoming engagements include visits to the Dogs for Autism charity and Treloar School, a specialist institution for young people with disabilities in Hampshire.

This steadfast commitment to service underscores Sophie’s quiet strength and enduring contribution to the monarchy.