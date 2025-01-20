Teddy Swims finds comfort in love during nightmares

Teddy Swims may be known for his powerful voice, but he surely has some own mental struggles that he has been suffering from for so long.

The singer has struggled with sleep for a long time, but his girlfriend Raiche Wright, who is expecting their first child, has been a huge source of comfort for him. She not only helps him relax but also offers advice and little tricks to make things easier.

Swims opened up to People Magazine and shared: "I wake up sometimes every 30 minutes, and she's been so wonderful and such a holistic person about, 'Here, take some magnesium or take some of this and that."

"And it has just really helped me turn my... Calming my little... I guess, regulating my little nervous system," he added.

However, the lovebirds first sparked romance speculations after being captured together at a Grammy Awards party in February 2024. By May, Raiche was already by Teddy’s side on tour.

As Swims confirmed his relationship with Wright, he opened up on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in July 2024, and shared: "She does what I do, which is great."

"Because it’s like maybe 3 am and I’m calling her and she’s like ‘Yeah, yeah I’m in a session. I’m recording vocals.’ And I’m like, ‘Girl, yeah, handle your business, baby.’"