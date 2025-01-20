Lily Allen explains her ‘mean girl’ behaviour before sobriety

Lily Allen candidly talked about her past struggles.

Lily Allen opened up about a period of her life she isn’t too proud of.

In a recent interview, she confessed to being a mean person before getting sober.

Speaking to Grazia, alongside her podcast host Miquita Oliver in an interview released on Monday, but recorded prior to her checking herself into rehab, the 39-year-old singer discussed her journey of sobriety and her wild partying past.

The English singer has often been open and vocal about her struggles with substance abuse, calling her decision to finally quit alcohol and drugs the best thing she has done for herself, saying that she is now five years sober.

"I think I'm just a completely different person. When I was drinking and taking drugs, I could be quite mean," the singer-songwriter mentioned.

The Somewhere Only We Know hitmaker explained how much of her twenties were spent under the public’s eyes, often facing humiliation and criticism.

Reflecting on her past, Lily shared that drinking and drug use became a way to retaliate, admitting, "I spent the best part of my twenties being publicly humiliated and vilified the whole time and sort of having to absorb all of that."

"I think when I drank and when I took drugs, it was like, "Now it's your turn. I'm going to turn it around on everyone else,'" she continued.

"We were all a bit of a f***ing mess then!" Miquita stated, in support of her friend so the singer doesn’t feel so alone.