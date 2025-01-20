Paul Schrader triggers debate over AI movie scripts

Filmmaker Paul Schrader has recently set the stage for a heated debate by claiming that the AI tool, can churn out the "original" and "fleshed out" movie scripts much faster than human writers can.

Schrader, who is best known for his work on Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, made the bold statement saying that AI is now serious competitor in the movies world.

This past weekend, the Oscar-nominated director opened up on his Facebook account about his experiment with ChatGPT.

He challenged the tool to come up with movie ideas for several legendary filmmakers and the response legitimately left him stunned.

"I’M STUNNED. I just asked chatgpt for ‘an idea for Paul Schrader film.’ Then Paul Thomas Anderson. Then Quentin Tarantino. Then Harmony Korine. Then Ingmar Bergman. Then Rossellini. Lang. Scorsese. Murnau. Capra. Ford. Speilberg [sic]. Lynch," he shared.

Schrader wrapped up by questioning why writers should spend time waiting for the perfect idea when this new technology can generate one in just seconds.

However, Paul Schrader’s views on this topic are very different from those of Nicolas Cage and Cate Blanchett, who are worried about technology taking over the industry. On the other hand, the director has been open to using the tool in his movies.