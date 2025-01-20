Joe Alwyn seems aloof at MFW while ex Taylor Swift sparks marriage rurmours

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn appears at Milan Fashion Week

Joe Alwyn has been moving on while his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift is moving forward in her relationship with Travis Kelce.

The 33-year-old actor made a rare public appearance at the Milan Fashion week on Monday, January 20th.

Alwyn donned a brown corduroy suit for the outing, paired with a grey knitted shirt, and statement belt, and completed his look with stylish black shades.

This appearance comes after the Brutalist star has kept a low profile since his breakup from the Anti-Hero hitmaker after six years of relationship.

Alwyn has been recently giving interviews for the promotion of his latest movie while Swift has been spending time with her athlete boyfriend.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was also present in the audience on Saturday to cheer on her boyfriend.

According to an insider, the couple is ready for the next chapter of their life.

“After 21 months on the road and a year-and-a-half with Travis, Taylor is ready for this next chapter to begin with the love of her life,” a source previously informed Life & Style.