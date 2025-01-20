Adrien Brody's 'The Brutalist' role has special link to his grandfather

'The Brutalist' features Adrien Brody in the role of an Hungarian architect

Adrien Brody has revealed that his act in The Brutalist was deeply inspired by his maternal grandfather.

Directed by Brady Corbet, the 2024 epic period drama focuses on the life an Hungarian architect, who is also an Holocaust survivor named Laszlo Toth.

He immigrates to United States with an aim to start a new life.

According to Brody, the story somewhat reminded him of his grandfather, who was also an immigrant and faced many hardships in finding acting work.

He added: "We were such a close family. My mom was an only child, I'm an only child, my grandparents were from the old world."

"Maybe because they sounded so distinctly different, it struck me even more than anybody else”, the King Kong star said while speaking at The A24 Podcast.

He continued: "Nobody sounded like them; nobody was Hungarian. So to be able to have that as a kind of guiding light in The Brutalist, it's really special.”

"And to represent that, because I feel like that is such a universal thing – there's so many people from whatever background – we're all the descendants of immigrants.”

The Oscar-winning actor admitted that his maternal grandfather’s existence still appears in his life due to a certain manner in which he spoke.