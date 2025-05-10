King Charles sends personal message to new Pope with warm greetings

King Charles extended good wishes to the new Pope in personal message after mourning the loss of Pope Francis.

According to media reports, the monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election as the 267th Pontiff and Bishop of Rome.

Robert Francis Prevost, who is 69 years old, made history as the first American to be elected Pope.

Notably, the royal family expressed their deep sadness over the passing of Pope Francis with the King penned a heartfelt personal note to praise the renowned renowned figure's efforts for the betterment of society.

He wrote, "My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis."

"We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life..." the monarch added.

It is important to note that King Charles sent his son and the second in line to the throne Prince William to attend Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican.