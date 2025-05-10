Prince Harry celebrates special milestone after King Charles power move

Prince Harry celebrated major milestone after his father King Charles marked history with a powerful speech on the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The Duke of Sussex's passion project, Invictus Games, completed its 9th anniversary of the Orlando Games which took place in 2016.

In a message released on their official Instagram account, Harry's spokesperson said, "Happy 9th Anniversary to the #invictusgames Orlando 2016!"

"This was the second ever Invictus Games and one that allowed the Invictus Community to continue their healing journey together."

"We are incredibly grateful for the support shown to the community and stay tuned as we share some of our favourite moments from IG16!"

Notably, Harry's team issued a delightful update related to the Invictus Games after the monarch's historic speech at a music concert at Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace.

The King, Queen Camilla and senior royals gathered to honour the veterans and war heroes to mark VE Day.

The important part of the King's speech was his immediate call to the world of moving towards dialogues rather than conflict for a peace world.