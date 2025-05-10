'General Hospital' star Denise Alexander passes away at 85

General Hospital star Denise Alexander has passed away at the age of 85.

The actress, who played the role of Lesley Webber, mother of Genie Francis Laura in the medical drama, breathed her last earlier this week.

Several other news outlets, including Soap Opera Digest and Variety, reported that the actress died on Wednesday, March 5.

In addition, on Friday, May 9, General Hospital showrunner Frank Valentini took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm the news.

"I am so very sorry to hear of Denise Alexander’s passing. She broke barriers on-screen and off, portraying Dr. Lesley Webber - one of the first female doctors on Daytime Television - for nearly five decades," he wrote.

Valentini went on to recall in a second tweet, "It meant so much to have her reprise her role in recent years and I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with her."

"On behalf of the entire General Hospital family, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to her family, friends, and longtime fans. May she rest in peace," he added.

Alexander’s performance as Lesley was a hit on the show, ultimately landing her a Daytime Emmy nomination for her work in 1976.

Notably, the late actress stayed with GH until 1984, leaving because of a contract dispute.

The series controversially killed her off, prompting 75 fans to picket the studio in protest, The New York Times reported.

Later, she returned to the daytime television soap opera in 1996 after Lesley had been brought back from the dead.

In addition to General Hospital, Alexander appeared in Days of Our Lives, Another World, and more shows.