'Lilo & Stitch' director addresses ONE major change in the live-action version

Chris Sanders to voice the blue alien in upcoming 'Lilo & Stitch'

The popular animated blue alien is returning to the big screens in the upcoming Lilo & Stitch live action remake.

The forthcoming film features Sydney Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Tia Carrere, Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen.

Ever since, the trailer has released, it has garnered massive criticism from the fans, who claim that the live action version is missing out the key elements from the original animated version.

For instance, the upcoming film is being criticized for changing the character of 'Pleakley'.

They say that the new version of the alien looks terrifying, and it does not have its originality involving his cross dressing.

One of the fans on Reddit wrote: “OK fine, only criticism I have with the lilo and stitch trailer is how Pleakley has a human disguise instead of his cross dressing,”

“A Pleakley not indulging in fabulous wigs and women’s wear isn’t Pleakley at all.”

Director Dean Fleischer Camp has broken his silence on the matter clarifying why is there a key change in the character’s design.

While explaining the concept of art of 'Pleakley', the filmmaker added that he tried to bring in the real element, but due to the drastic difference between the mediums, they had to make the changes consequently.

“I have had people messaging me, why is Pleakley not wearing the dress? And I just want to say: I tried”, Camp responded.

Lilo & Stitch is slated to hit theatres on May 23.