Keanu Reeves expresses excitement for Ana de Armas' 'Ballerina'

Keeanu Reeves to return in 'John Wick 5'

Keanu Reeves, who is globally acclaimed as John Wick, spoke about the new film Ballerina featuring Ana de Armas.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is going to depict Armas as former dancer-turned-assassin named Eve Macarro.

The 60-year-old is currently promoting his new documentary film Wick is Pain, where he talked about the upcoming movie starring the 37-year-old actress. Keanu is also playing a key role in the Len Wiseman directorial.

Reeves opened that he found it really cool to work on the project for a short period of time.

While speaking at the Wick is Pain screening in Santa Monica, he said, "It was really cool to have a chance to put the suit on”, he said, while adding,” I’ve worked with Ana a couple of times and she’s a wonderful artist, and she committed to the action.

The Matrix actor continued, "I just had like eight days on it, but it was fun to play the role again and I’m excited for people to see the film. It’s in the spirit of 'John Wick' and has new characters and opens up some stuff, so hopefully people like it."

Ballerina serves as a spin-off set between John Wick 3 and 4. It is set to release on June 6.