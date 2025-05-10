Luke Grimes flexes return to ‘Yellowstone’ new spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’

Kayce Dutton on returning to ‘Yellowstone’ new spinoff ‘Y: Marshals’

Kayce Dutton fans, saddle up—because Luke Grimes is back in the saddle. After CBS revealed that the Yellowstone star will reprise his role in a new spinoff series currently titled Y: Marshals, Grimes gave a nod to the cowboy code with a simple yet cool Instagram post, “Cowboys dont say goodbye, they say see you later.”

Naturally, that was all it took to send the internet into a celebratory spin.

The post, which featured a screenshot of the Deadline article announcing the series, quickly became a hub for fan excitement.

“So hyped for this! Kayce was one of my favorite characters,” one fan commented.

Another chimed in, “Kayce is coming back! My favorite Dutton.”

And just in case there was any doubt about how deeply this return was felt, someone else wrote, “Amazingly wonderful news...can't wait!!!!!! Love Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton.”

Grimes also got some digital high-fives from his Yellowstone crew.

Hassie Harrison playfully dropped, “the fun don’t stop!! Congrats!!” while actor Neil Brown Jr. shouted, “let’s go!!”

Set to debut midseason next year, Y: Marshals takes Kayce’s journey to a whole new frontier—federal law enforcement, with a western twist.

According to the show’s official logline, Kayce will join “an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

If you recall, during the Yellowstone series finale in December 2024, Kayce—aka the most quietly intense Dutton of them all—saved the family ranch by selling the land to Broken Rock Reservation.

That storyline wrapped things up, but clearly, his story wasn’t done. And honestly? We’re glad it’s not.