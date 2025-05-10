Buckingham Palace issues update about King Charles final step for reign

Buckingham Palace issues statement about King Charles final step for reign

King Charles marked a major milestone in his reign as the Buckingham Palace issued an important announcement.

The monarch’s office on Saturday announced that the “final part” of the transition into Charles’ reign has been completed.

The Great Seal of the Realm was unveiled by the Palace which is engraved with Charles’ silhouette seated on a throne. The other side has the Royal Arms designed by Heraldic artist Timothy Noad.

“The Great Seal is the symbol of Sovereign authority and is traditionally affixed to State documents,” the statement read. “Each Monarch has their own, unique Great Seal.”

It revealed that Charles recently approved the new Great Seal of the Realm and the Counter Seal at a meeting of the Privy Council, which was then entrusted it into the custody of the Lord High Chancellor of Great Britain.

The statement continued, “The new Great Seal of the Realm marks the final part of the transition to the reign of King Charles III.

“It is traditional for the old Great Seal of the Realm to be struck with a hammer by the Monarch in front of the Privy Council to show its destruction. All Great Seals of the Realm are kept, after this symbolic act, for historical record.”

As per royal tradition, the King had struck the old seal with a hammer during the council meeting to symbolise the destruction of the old seal for the new.

The now-defaced seal will be kept for historical record.