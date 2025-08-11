Kylie Jenner remains unfazed after beau Timothee Chalamet’s brutal snub

Kylie Jenner appeared unbothered after her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet completely ignored her on her special day.

Amid rampant breakup rumours, the Dune star’s girlfriend of two years celebrated her 28th birthday.

And while fans were waiting for a birthday wish from the Oscar-nominated actor he brutally snubbed the Khy founder by posting something irrelevant other than a sweet message for his girlfriend.

Despite what fans saw as a major personal setback, Kendall Jenner’s younger sister kicked off her birthday celebrations in full swing.

"Happy birthday to meeee," she captioned a carousel on Instagram, wishing herself.

Kylie also reposted the birthday wishes she received from loved ones and offered a glimpse into her intimate celebration.

A video from the event showed the birthday girl in a black dress, a color she often wears when stepping out with Timothee, 29, at major events, blowing out candles on a fresh raspberry-covered cake during a party hosted by her older sister, Kendall.

For the unversed, A Complete Unknown actor posted a two word statement "Dream Big" over an iconic photo from the controversial rematch between Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston that took place on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine.

He neither addressed the breakup buzz nor he penned a birthday wish for Kylie on Sunday, August 10.