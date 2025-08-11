SZA reacts to Zayn Malik’s rap song ‘Fuchsia Sea’

American singer SZA has reacted to Zayn Malik’s debut rap song Fuchisa Sea in which he addressed facing racism during his One Direction days.
A screenshot is circulating over social media which captured the Kill Bill songstress’ comment on an Instagram video.
"Oh he ate !!!" she wrote under an clip which was paused on a girl’s face with a caption that read, "Zayn’s 'cause I worked hard in a white band and they still laughed at the Asian' wasn’t on my 2025 bingo card."
The screenshot started to surface over several social media outlets earlier on Monday, August 11, over a month after the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker excited fans with the song teaser.
Taking to his official Instagram account in the early hours of Saturday, July 5, the Pillowtalk crooner shared a retro-themed snippet of the upcoming record.
The clip flashed the text "FUCHSIA SEA" and "COMING SOON" over a visually striking music video.
In addition to the teaser, Zayn, 32, shared the lyrics of his new rap song on his Instagram Stories at that time, sending his fans into a frenzy.
Notably, the Stardust singer haven't unveil the release date for Fuchsia Sea yet and while fans were waiting for the full release he dropped another rap song, We Are the People, earlier this month.
