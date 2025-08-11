Taylor Swift to attend Travis Kelce’s next game?: details

Travis Kelce has returned to the NFL field for his 13th season

Taylor Swift’s beau, Travis Kelce, might be needing her good luck charm on the field as he returns for his 13th and potentially last NFL season.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has remained a no-show at both of Kelce’s preseason games but the Lover hitmaker will reportedly be present in the stands at the Philadelphia Eagles versus Kansas City Chiefs game this season.

The famous tight end’s team has won 19 out of the 23 games Swift has attended so far, during the two years they have been together.

The Eras Tour performer flew out to support her boyfriend for most of the games during the 2023 and 2024 NFL season despite her strenuous schedule because of her record-breaking tour at the same time.

However, this year the Anti-Hero songstress has plans to cheer on Kelce for even more matches, since her schedule is freer.

As per a Sports Rush report, Swift’s attendance is confirmed for the Super Bowl rematch on the field after her boyfriend’s team faced defeat last season.

Swift did skip on the preseason games on the weekend but Week 2 appears more significant because of the teams facing each other again after the tough Super Bowl game.