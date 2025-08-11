Justin Bieber keeps Hailey close after alarming video went viral

Justin Bieber appears to be drowning out the noise of critics as wife Hailey Bieber stands by him in his every move.

The 31-year-old popstar took to Instagram on Sunday, August 11, and shared a series of pictures of himself soaking in the sun with his better half.

The Baby hitmaker’s first picture was him and Hailey smiling in the camera with her head resting on Justin’s shoulder.

The next slides featured the couple laying on a picnic mats under the sun, as well as Justin hanging out with his friends and cuddling his dog.

The social media post came after a video of Justin’s ex Selena Gomez, Hailey, Benny Blanco and Justin himself went viral. The clip showed the two couples hanging out together and taking selfies.

It was later confirmed to be an AI-generated video but it sparked a buzz in the fandom.

Justin’s post seemed to be a message that he is happy where he is and doesn’t need to look back at the past.

The Grammy winner has also addressed divorce speculations on his recent surprise album, alongside writing a song dedicated to Hailey.