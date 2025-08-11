Blac Chyna spills real reason behind her split from Derrick Milano

Blac Chyna has recently spilled the real reason behind her and Derrick Milano’s recent split.

The Seen Her rapper, whose real name is Angela White, explained why she decided to go their separate ways in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“First of all, it was mutual, and I feel like sometimes in life people try to hold on to certain things but, I’m going in a different direction than Derrick like we’re both doing our own things,” said the 37-year-old.

Blac, who shares two children with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, revealed she’s more focused on healing and spending time with her family.

“I feel like I just really need to focus on myself and my kids and my spirituality and everything that comes with that,” continued the Doom crooner.

However, Blac opened up that there’s no bad blood between her and Derrick.

“We’re really good friends still… I’ll still call, ‘Hey you good? Is everything okay?’” mentioned the My Word singer.

It is pertinent to mention that there was no scandal that led to her breakup.

She clarified, “Nobody cheated. It was like an ongoing thing—growing in different directions, for sure.”

Blac added, “Sometimes people stay in relationships too long. And then that’s toxic, and then you start to grow this hatred toward the next person.”