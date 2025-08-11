SZA appears 'shocked' over Selena Gomez’s new announcement

Selena Gomez sparked a surprising reaction with her latest post and left a lot of her followers confused – including SZA.
The 35-year-old R&B songstress took to Instagram on Sunday, August 10, and wrote a hilarious comment on the Fetish hitmaker’s latest post.
The Luther songstress shared that the Disney alum’s post, showing pictures from Lil Dicky’s wedding night, confused her as she took it to be Gomez’s own wedding with fiancé Benny Blanco.
“This caption .. I panicked so crazy, yay dave !!!,” SZA wrote in the comment with laughing emojis.
Gomez’s caption read, “About last nights wedding,” without reference to whose wedding it was.
Blanco’s friend and longtime collaborator, Lil Dicky, whose real name is Dave Burd, got married to Kristin Batalucco on Saturday night, August 9.
The update seemed to confuse Gomez’s audience because of the wedding rumours surrounding her and the music producer.
The couple has allegedly rescheduled the wedding after it was revealed that they were getting married in September.
The new date is kept under the wraps and the duo has kept tight-lipped about further details into their wedding plans.
David and Victoria Beckham seemingly sent a message to Brooklyn with latest move
Seth MacFarlane shares his bit on what more TV shows should be like
Sophie Turner replies to critic, ‘she has forgotten that she has two kids’
Maluma scolds mom during his concert for bringing baby without ear protection
Sharon Stone shares plans over Phyllis Diller biopic
Zach Bryan ignites online debate with 'playful' remark