Prince Harry receives shocking news about King Charles, William ahead of UK visit

Prince Harry has received a big news about his dad King Charles and elder brother Prince William ahead of his trip to the UK.

King Charles and Prince William have decided to give a huge surprise to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the British royals are set for a tour to the US, according to a new report.

The 76-year-old monarch and the Prince of Wales to strengthen the UK's ties with the US. A senior UK Government source said: “Donald Trump has a clear affinity for the Royal Family."

President-elect Donald Trump, who had a great relationship with the late Queen, recently met heir to the British throne William and has spoken highly of King Charles.

William and Charles' royal tour to the US would help reinforce the 'special relationship'.

A second source continued to tell the Times: “Playing up to his pro-monarchist tendencies is one of a number of important ways we can exert our soft power."

If a royal tour to the US takes place next year, this would coincide with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence.

Since Harry and Meghan relocated to the US following their decision to step down as senior working royals in 2020, the only senior royals that have visited America are Princess Kate and Prince William.

William and his wife Princess Catherine travelled to Boston in 2022 for the Earthshot Prize Awards. If senior royals were to travel to the US for an official tour, this would inevitably mean the Sussexes would be back in the headlines.

It is to mention here that Meghan and Harry are not thought to have an overly positive view of President Trump, with their plea to American voters in 2020 widely being viewed as pro-Biden.