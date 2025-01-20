Cynthia Erivo recalls her experience of watching final cut of ‘Wicked’

Cynthia Erivo on experiencing final cut of 'Wicked' for the first time

Cynthia Erivo, British actress and singer, reflected on her emotions and experience while watching the end result of her latest hit, Wicked.

"The very first time I saw it, there was so much coming at me that I was completely overwhelmed and I think my brain completely blanked out," said the Defying Gravity singer in the recent podcast episode of the Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist.

Erivo said that she detached herself from the movie and didn't feel as though she was in it. However, the second time it was different as the Harriet actress wept "uncontrollably".

The actress went on saying that she "couldn't even articulate how grateful I felt to even be a part of it" and "was glad to see all the things [she] wanted of this character to be on screen."

Talking about the final version, the Stand Up crooner said that it "blew me away" and felt like a member of audience while noticing all the details like Elphaba’s cape, sky and monkey’s going over the rainbow.

The 38-year-old artist couldn’t believe that she was “in” the film adding that “I feel like I'm watching this epic and I cannot believe that I get to be a part of this. It was so, so freaking cool.”

The movie Wicked garnered massive critical acclimation with being nominated in SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards and winning the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award at the Golden Globes.

The movie is also tipped for Oscars whose nominations were delayed to January 23rd, due to LA fires.