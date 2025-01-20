Lady Louise Windsor set to make Royal history with bold new role

Lady Louise Windsor is making history as she prepares to become the first female royal to serve in the military since 1945, according to insider reports.



The 21-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh is thriving in her officer training at St. Andrews University, where she is pursuing a degree in English.

Lady Louise has joined the University Officer Training Corps (UOTC) and is said to be fully embracing the challenges of military life.

Recently spotted in action, she participated in field exercises clad in full combat gear, including face camouflage, a helmet marked "Windsor," and an SA80 rifle.

She has also taken part in ceremonial events, such as a martial celebration at Edinburgh Castle.

Unlike her father, the Duke of Edinburgh, whose stint with the Royal Marines lasted four months, Lady Louise appears set for a more committed military journey.

Her aspirations echo the legacy of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who served as a Junior Commander in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II.

A source close to Lady Louise shared, 'She’s absolutely loved being part of the officer cadets. Her training has given her a strong sense of purpose, and she’s determined to serve her country in the future.'

Balancing her academic and military responsibilities, Lady Louise is proving herself as a dedicated young royal determined to honour her family’s tradition of service while forging her own unique path.